League Two highlights round-up: Exeter win to go top

Exeter maintained their unbeaten start to Sky Bet League Two with a 3-2 win at Morecambe.

Goals from Jake Taylor and Lee Martin had seen the visitors go 2-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes.

However, substitute Lewis Alessandra pulled one back in first-half stoppage time and then equalised just after the hour. Nicky Law, though, won it with just five minutes left. Morecambe had defender Sam Lavelle sent off following two late cautions.

Plymouth are second after beating Walsall 3-0, but finished with 10 men after a late red card for substitute Antoni Sarcevic.

Striker Ryan Taylor scored for the Pilgrims after 13 minutes, and Sarcevic made it 2-0 shortly before his dismissal in the 82nd minute. Ryan Taylor added a third with a minute left.

Bradford beat high-flying Forest Green 1-0 with a stoppage-time header from Joseph Mills - and then saw defender Matt Mills sent off for a second caution.

Manageress Macclesfield beat bottom club Scunthorpe 1-0 through a penalty from Joe Ironside in the 54th minute.

Grimsby ran out 5-2 winners over Port Vale at Blundell Park. An own goal from Grimsby midfielder Elliott Whitehouse had given Vale the lead in the 13th minute, but Jordan Cook soon equalised.

Moses Ogbu put the Mariners in front in the 51st minute, with Matt Green swiftly making it 3-1 only for Vale to respond again just after the hour through Nathan Smith. Late goals from Luke Waterfall and James Hanson in the last 10 minutes made it a comfortable win.

Struggling Oldham got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 win at Cambridge. Salford extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 2-2 draw at Carlisle.

Swindon finished with 10 men as they drew 2-2 at Cheltenham. Eoin Doyle put the home side in front early on, but Chris Hussey levelled in the 19th minute. On-loan Bradford striker Doyle found the net again before Luke Varney made it 2-2 in the 41st minute.

Swindon saw midfielder Michael Doughty shown a straight red card for a challenge on Chris Clements with 20 minutes left.

A second-half penalty from Luke Norris helped Colchester beat Northampton 1-0 at home for a first league win.

Crawley fought back to win 3-2 at Leyton Orient with a late brace from substitute Ollie Palmer.

Newport beat Crewe 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal from Padraig Amond. Mansfield were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Stevenage, who are second bottom.