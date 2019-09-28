League Two highlights and round-up: Exeter stay top despite defeat to Grimsby

Ryan Bowman's late goal kept Exeter top of Sky Bet League Two on goal difference despite a 3-1 home defeat to Grimsby on Saturday.

On-loan Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson scored a brace, sandwiching Moses Ogbu's penalty, before Bowman struck at the death as the visitors moved up to seventh.

Second-placed Crewe drew 1-1 away to fellow high-flyers Cheltenham.

Gavin Reilly opened the scoring after nine minutes as the Robins took the upper hand but the Alex levelled through Chris Porter on the brink of half-time to extend Crewe's unbeaten run to three matches despite Perry Ng's second-half dismissal.

Matt Stevens opened his league goalscoring account with a brace as Forest Green eased past Salford 4-0 to move up a spot to fourth.

Stevens opened the scoring before Aaron Collins doubled their lead after 16 minutes and Ebou Adams made it three just after the half-hour mark, with Stevens completing his double on the hour.

Swindon dropped down to fifth following a 2-0 defeat at home to Newport, who sit a place below them on goals scored. Mark O'Brien headed County in front seven minutes before the break and Jamille Matt made sure of the points eight minutes from time.

Bradford dropped down two places to eighth after rescuing a 1-1 draw away to 10-man Scunthorpe.

Debutant Jamie Ward fired the Iron into the lead from a penalty awarded for handball against Kelvin Mellor but the home side lost Matthew Lund, who spent part of last season on loan at Valley Parade, to a straight red card for a late challenge after 19 minutes. Paudie O'Connor levelled for Bradford 11 minutes after the interval to clinch a point.

1:22 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Forest Green. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Forest Green.

Olufela Olomola's early strike proved enough as Carlisle won 1-0 at home to Oldham to move up two spots to 16th.

Walsall held on to move up a couple of places to 14th after a narrow 3-2 victory away to Crawley.

Saddlers defender James Clarke's long-range strike found the top corner as the visitors edged in front and Elijah Adebayo extended their lead.

Ashley Nathaniel-George pulled one back for the hosts, firing a penalty into the bottom corner three minutes before the interval, while Wes McDonald restored the Saddlers' two-goal lead on the stroke of half-time. Josh Payne pulled a goal back at the death but Walsall held on for maximum points.

Josh Wright netted at either end of the match as Leyton Orient drew 3-3 at home to Port Vale.

Wright headed the hosts into an early lead but two goals in five minutes, from Scott Burgess and Leon Legge, gave Vale a half-time lead.

Conor Wilkinson brought Orient back level on the hour and, although Jake Taylor looked like he had scored the winner for the away side with five minutes remaining, Wright headed home in the third minute of added time.

Macclesfield and Colchester earned a point apiece from a 1-1 draw as Theo Robinson cancelled out Emmanuel Osadebe's opener.

Defender Jordan Turnbull netted a first-half brace as Northampton drew 2-2 away to struggling Morecambe. Adam Buxton replied for the home side before 40-year-old midfielder Kevin Ellison stole a point at the death.

Conor Grant was on target as Plymouth left Mansfield with a 1-0 win, while Stevenage remain bottom following a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge as Sam Smith snatched a late point after Jason Cowley's early opener had given the hosts

hope.