League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green top, Crewe hold Exeter

Forest Green are the new leaders in League Two after a 3-1 home win against Crawley.

Two goals from Joseph Mills, the second from the penalty spot, either side of an Aaron Collins strike saw Rovers build a commanding lead before Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield replied for the visitors.

The victory was a fourth in an unbeaten run of six matches for Mark Cooper's team and saw them replace Exeter at the top of the table after the Grecians could only draw at Crewe.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Crawley. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Crawley.

Dean Moxey gave Exeter an early lead at Gresty Road but Chuma Anene equalised for the Railwaymen after 76 minutes to leave both sides a point behind Forest Green.

Newport are up to third in the table after George Nurse's goal deep into injury time gave them a 1-0 home success over Carlisle.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe and Exeter. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe and Exeter.

Bradford moved into the play-off places with a 2-1 victory against fellow top-seven contenders Swindon. All the goals came in 10 second-half minutes as Jerry Yates cancelled out Hope Akpan's opening strike before substitute Shay McCartan won it for the Bantams.

Stevenage stay bottom of the standings and without a win yet this season after losing 3-1 at Colchester. Jason Cowley put Boro in front but second-half goals from Tom Eastman, Frank Nouble, from the penalty spot, and Kwame Adubofour-Poku completed the turnaround.

Cambridge and Macclesfield shared the points in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Theo Archibald and Arthur Gnahoua overturned the early lead given to Cambridge by Jack Roles before Sam Smith equalised for the Us late on.

An injury-time equaliser by Abobaker Eisa ensured four goals were also shared equally at Home Park as Scunthorpe hit back to draw 2-2 with Plymouth.

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Walsall and Salford. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Walsall and Salford.

Alex Gilliead put the visitors ahead after seven minutes before a Will Aimson double swung the match in Argyle's favour. However, Eisa had the final say with 93 minutes on the clock.

James Brophy's strike gave Leyton Orient a 1-0 win at Northampton while Krystian Pearce struck in injury time to give 10-man Mansfield a 1-0 victory at Grimsby. The Stags had Hayden White sent off after an hour at Blundell Park.

Goals from Luke Armstrong, Jake Jervis and Ibou Touray saw Salford win 3-0 at Walsall while Ryan Broom cancelled out Filipe Morais' opening goal as Cheltenham drew 1-1 at Oldham.

John O'Sullivan put Morecambe ahead at Port Vale but then had Jordan Cranston sent off before half-time as the hosts replied through Luke Joyce and a Tom Pope double to win 3-1.