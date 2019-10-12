League Two highlights and round-up: Crewe go top, Exeter win

Crewe boss David Artell saw his side go top of Sky Bet League Two

Crewe are top of Sky Bet League Two after a 4-2 win at Carlisle on Saturday.

Alexandra took an early lead thanks to goals from Nicky Hunt and Daniel Powell in the first half, but were pegged back by strikes from Hallam Hope and Christie Elliot.

Crewe then struck back, though, and secured the win thanks to Chris Porter and a Gethin Jones own goal.

1:40 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Crewe Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Crewe

They lead Exeter on goals scored after the Grecians beat previous leaders Forest Green 1-0 at St James Park. Ryan Bowman got the only goal as Rovers dropped to fourth.

Bradford moved up to third after a 2-1 win at Morecambe - who dropped to the bottom of the table after Stevenage earned their first win of the season, beating Grimsby 2-1 to move out of the relegation zone.

1:26 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Port Vale Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Port Vale

Swindon, meanwhile, stay seventh after a 1-1 draw with Plymouth. Eoin Doyle put the Robins in front but Joel Grant earned a point for Argyle.

Nicky Maynard scored a hat-trick as Mansfield beat nine-man Oldham 6-1 at the One Call Stadium. Oldham had two players sent off within a minute in the first half as Tomas Egert and then Felipe Morais were dismissed.

Scunthorpe earned a second win of the season as they thumped Northampton 3-0, while Leyton Orient came from behind against Walsall to win 3-1.

Elsewhere, Macclesfield beat Port Vale 2-1, Crawley beat Colchester by the same scoreline and Salford saw off Cambridge 1-0.