League Two highlights and round-up: Crewe stay top, Bradford go second

Crewe held top spot in Sky Bet League Two after coming back to beat Swindon 3-1 on Saturday.

Eoin Doyle had put Swindon in front at the Alexandra Stadium in the first half, but Chris Porter levelled the game after the break and struck again in stoppage time to turn the game around, before Charlie Kirk added a third for Crewe late on.

Bradford are up to second thanks to a 2-1 win over Crawley. Harry Pritchard and Daniel Devine struck either side of the break before Reece Grego-Cox's late consolation.

Newport rose to third, meanwhile, as they beat Scunthorpe 2-1. Padraig Amond and Josh Sheehan netted either side of a Mark O'Brien own goal at Rodney Parade.

Exeter, meanwhile, slipped out of the top three after they were thumped 4-0 at Cambridge. Luke Hannant, Jack Roles, George Taft and Andrew Dallas struck for United at the Abbey Stadium, who climbed to 10th.

Cheltenham climbed to fifth after winning 2-1 at Walsall, and Forest Green slipped to sixth after seeing their two-goal lead disappear in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield.

Morecambe moved off the foot of the table after winning 1-0 at Colchester, Cole Stockton struck midway through the second half, leaving Stevenage back in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Port Vale.

Leyton Orient recorded a thumping 4-0 win at Grimsby, while Northampton beat Salford 2-0.

Plymouth, meanwhile, beat Carlisle 2-0 and Macclesfield won 1-0 at Oldham.