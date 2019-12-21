League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green comeback denies Swindon

Eoin Doyle scored twice but leaders Swindon were held

Joseph Mills' last-gasp equaliser snatched Forest Green a point in a 2-2 draw against leaders Swindon.

It looked like Eoin Doyle would steal the headlines once again as he scored for the 10th consecutive game and took his tally for the season to 21 with a brace to put Swindon in control.

But Mills pulled a goal back for Forest Green 10 minutes into the second half and slammed in his eighth goal of the season deep into stoppage time to deny the Robins.

Second-placed Exeter had to come from three goals down to take a point in a 3-3 draw at home to Walsall. The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when a Dan Scarr cross was turned into his own net by Grecians defender Pierce Sweeney. Caolan Lavery doubled the Saddlers' lead five minutes later and it was 3-0 when Josh Gordon nodded in at the back post.

Ryan Bowman pulled a goal back for Exeter 60 seconds later and the home side were firmly back in the game when the striker added his second four minutes before the break. It was all square after 64 minutes when Lee Martin scored from close in but neither side could find a winner.

Crewe moved into the top three as Graham Westley's fourth spell in charge of Stevenage ended in a crushing 5-1 defeat.

In-form striker Chuma Anene put Crewe ahead and Oliver Finney made it two from a Charlie Kirk cross. Daniel Powell added a third after 57 minutes and Anene headed in his fifth goal in three games to make it 4-0.

A Scott Cuthbert own goal gifted Crewe a fifth, but the defender then scored at the right end to grab Stevenage a late consolation.

Cheltenham slipped to fourth after letting a lead slip to draw 1-1 at Port Vale, who equalised through Ben Tozer's own goal.

Bradford stay fifth following a 1-1 draw with Salford, who levelled 11 minutes from time through Adam Rooney.

Morecambe moved off the bottom of the table with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Newport. Joss Labadie put the Exiles ahead with a stunning strike in the 14th minute, but Morecambe equalised through Cole Stockton and won it 10 minutes from time when John O'Sullivan finished off a superb passing move.

Leyton Orient held off a Cambridge fightback to claim a 3-2 win. Jamie Turley put the O's in front, firing in Jordan Maguire-Drew's knockdown, and it was 2-0 when Josh Wright scored the rebound from his own saved penalty. Maguire-Drew's 30-yard free-kick made it 3-0 before the break.

Jack Roles pulled a goal back for Cambridge shortly after they had seen a goal ruled out for offside, and it was 3-2 with eight minutes left when Sam Smith scored from the penalty spot.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men when Reggie Lambe and then Orient's Myles Judd were sent off for second bookable offences.

Cohen Bramall scored the pick of the goals as Colchester eased to a 3-0 win against Carlisle, while Graham Coughlan took a point in his first game as Mansfield boss, drawing 1-1 with Northampton.

Kevin Van Veen scored the only goal of the game as Scunthorpe made it eight league matches unbeaten with a 1-0 win at Grimsby in the early kick-off, while Mohammed Maouche grabbed the winner for Oldham in a 2-1 victory over Crawley.