League Two highlights and round-up: Swindon held, Grimsby win to give Ian Holloway lift-off

A late Shay McCartan goal earned Bradford a 1-1 draw at pacesetters Swindon.

The Robins looked set to strengthen their promotion hopes when Jerry Yates converted an 11th-minute penalty, after Connor Wood had been penalised for handball.

However, McCartan's 89th-minute goal denied the leaders and earned their promotion rivals a point.

2:10 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Swindon Town and Bradford City Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Swindon Town and Bradford City

The home side's frustration was compounded in added time when Jordan Lyden was sent off.

Ian Holloway's first match in charge of Grimsby ended in a battling 1-0 away win.

2:02 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield and Grimsby Town Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield and Grimsby Town

Central defender Luke Waterfall was dismissed in the 10th minute of their match at Mansfield following a challenge on Jacob Mellis but the Mariners won it thanks to Malvind Benning's own goal midway through the second half.

Plymouth improved their promotion prospects with a 3-1 win at Scunthorpe.

1:58 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Plymouth Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Plymouth

Luke Jephcott (12 and 56) scoring either side of Byron Moore (50), before Kevin Van Veen pulled one back for the hosts in the 65th minute.

1:59 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Cheltenham and Oldham Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Cheltenham and Oldham

Cheltenham were convincing 3-0 winners over Oldham, with Max Sheaf (32), Alfie May (76) and Ryan Broom (90) getting the goals.

Forest Green drew 1-1 at Crawley. Top scorer Bez Lubala got his 10th league goal of the season just before half-time, only for Jordan Tunnicliffe's 63rd-minute goal to earn the visitors a point.

1:42 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Forest Green Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Forest Green

Walsall's improvement continued with a 2-1 victory at Salford, with Caolan Lavery (27) and Josh Gordon (55) on target before Brandon Thomas-Asante (62) replied for Salford.

1:58 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Walsall Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Walsall

Relegation-threatened Macclesfield boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Cambridge, provided by Arthur Gnahoua's fifth-minute goal.

1:28 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Cambridge United Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Cambridge United

Stevenage moved off the bottom of the table after holding high-flying Colchester to a goalless draw.

1:41 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Colchester United Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Colchester United

The Hertfordshire side had Tom Soares sent off in the 19th minute for a two-footed challenge on Luke Gambin but held on to move off the foot of the table at Morecambe's expense.