League Two highlights and round-up: Stuart McCall denied win on Bradford return

Stuart McCall was denied victory in the first match of his third spell as Bradford boss thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser in his side's 1-1 Sky Bet League Two match at home to Grimsby.

Lee Novak put the Bantams ahead with a debut goal when he tucked in a cross from Callum Cooke with 10 minutes remaining.

But former Bradford loanee Luke Hendrie struck two minutes into injury time for Ian Holloway's side meaning McCall, who replaced the sacked Gary Bowyer at Valley Parade earlier this week, had to settle for a point.

Leaders Swindon were also held to a 1-1 draw at Carlisle after an equaliser from Aaron Hayden. Defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green had given Town an early lead with his first senior goal from an Ezekiel Fryers corner. But Hayden pegged the visitors back with a close-range header just after the hour mark.

Charlie Kirk scored in the seventh minute of injury time to ensure Crewe held on to second spot and cut Swindon's lead to two points. Oldham led through Jonny Smith but James Jones snaffled an equaliser before Kirk's dramatic winner edged a 2-1 result.

Plymouth's automatic promotion hopes were dented by a 3-0 defeat at Colchester, who climbed up to fifth. Ben Stevenson's early strike and two goals in six minutes from Theo Robinson put the U's three up at half-time.

Exeter beat basement-boys Stevenage 2-1 to climb above their Devon rivals Argyle into third.

Randell Williams headed the Grecians ahead late in the first half and although Daniel Kemp levelled for Boro, substitute Matt Jay hit the winner two minutes later.

Northampton slipped to sixth after a 1-0 home defeat by Port Vale, David Worrall grabbing the only goal with a 72nd-minute header.

Cheltenham were beaten by a solitary John McAtee goal at Scunthorpe and Forest Green fell further off the pace with a 2-1 home defeat by Walsall.

Josh Gordon's penalty and Wes McDonald put the Saddlers in control before Aaron Collins pulled one back three minutes from time.

Alex Kenyon earned second-bottom Morecambe a 1-1 draw at home to Mansfield after Joe Riley had opened the scoring.

James Brophy put Leyton Orient ahead but Jacob Blyth levelled in stoppage time as fellow strugglers Macclesfield earned a 1-1 draw.

Liam O'Neil's goal gave managerless Cambridge a first away win since September, 1-0 at Newport, while Salford and Crawley played out a goalless draw.