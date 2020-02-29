League Two matches postponed: Forest Green v Leyton Orient, Mansfield v Swindon, Stevenage v Walsall

Stevenage's match at home to Walsall has been postponed due to the ongoing wet weather

Three League Two matches have been postponed this afternoon due to the ongoing wet and windy weather.

The games at Mansfield, Forest Green and Stevenage are off due to waterlogged pitches.

League Two leaders Swindon had been hoping to boost their promotion push at struggling Mansfield.

But a Mansfield statement read: "Following heavy rain in Mansfield in the last 24 hours, local referee Dave Plowright deemed the pitch unplayable.

"The weather has beaten the endeavours of the club's groundstaff, who had implemented every precautionary measure available to them in their efforts to prevent a postponement."

It was a similar situation at The New Lawn Stadium.

Forest Green said: "Match referee Kevin Johnson deemed the pitch unplayable due to the amount of standing water on the playing surface, with almost 30,000 litres of water being recycled off the pitch alone on Friday."

Stevenage called off their fixture after an 8:30am pitch inspection and said the decision was due to "heavy rain over the past few days and with more forecast ahead".

Postponed matches:

Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient

Mansfield v Swindon

Stevenage v Walsall