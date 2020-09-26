League Two highlights and round-up: Newport beat Bolton

Newport protected their unbeaten start to their Sky Bet League Two campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolton.

Tristan Abrahams scored two second-half goals to secure all three points as Bolton fell to their fifth successive defeat in all competitions.

Newport move level on seven points with Cambridge, who have still to concede a goal in the league after a 0-0 draw at home to Tranmere, and Port Vale who were also held 0-0 by impressive Football League newcomers Harrogate.

Salford also maintained their unbeaten start with a 0-0 draw against Forest Green.

Exeter extended their unbeaten run at Mansfield to 11 games after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win.

Josh Key struck his first EFL goal for the winner, after Rollin Menayese's opener for Mansfield was cancelled out by an own goal from Farrend Rawson before half-time.

Crawley came from behind to secure all three points in an entertaining 3-2 win at struggling Oldham.

The hosts struck first on the half-hour mark when Danny Rowe glanced home a header, only for Crawley to level within a minute, Ashley Nadesan tapping the ball into the net.

The visitors then took the lead through captain George Francomb's 25-yard strike before Tom Nichols doubled their lead in the 69th minute. Oldham managed to pull one back in the 80th minute through Conor McAleny but Crawley held on for the win.

Noah Chilvers struck his first senior goal for Colchester as they were held to a 1-1 draw at promoted Barrow, whose wait for a first Football League win since 1972 continued.

Chilvers' 34th-minute strike was cancelled out by Barrow midfielder Mike Jones in the 54th minute.

Morecambe bounced back from two successive defeats with a 2-1 win at struggling Southend.

The Shrimps fought back from an own goal from Liam Gibson to win the match with second-half strikes from Aaron Wildig and Adam Phillips.

Lee Novak's double saw Bradford beat Stevenage 2-1 despite Elliott List's opener and a Jordan Hallam goal handed Neil Cox his first win as Scunthorpe boss against Carlisle.

Leyton Orient and Grimsby had their respective games at Walsall and Cheltenham postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.