League Two highlights and round-up: Bolton secure first points

Newport are top of Sky Bet League Two after coming from behind to beat Mansfield 2-1 at Rodney Parade.

Matt Dolan scored the winner with an 88th-minute penalty as the Exiles registered a third successive victory to give them 10 points from four games.

Scott Twine had equalised 10 minutes earlier, cancelling out Stephen McLaughlin's 69th-minute opener.

A point behind in second are Morecambe, who defeated Port Vale 1-0 at home thanks to an Adam Phillips penalty in the 76th minute.

Unbeaten Salford lie third with eight points after a 1-0 win at Stevenage sealed by Ashley Hunter's second-minute goal.

Bolton earned their first points of the season as they won 2-1 at Harrogate. Eoin Doyle and Nathan Delfouneso scored for the visitors before George Thomson reduced the deficit just after the hour mark.

Oldham and Southend each got a first point of the campaign, the Latics via a 3-3 draw at Colchester sealed by Conor McAleny's late leveller.

A Ben Stevenson effort and Callum Harriott penalty had seen the U's go 2-0 up in the first half before Oldham fought back shortly after the break with McAleny's spot-kick and Carl Piergianni's equaliser two minutes later.

Miles Welch-Hayes put Colchester back in front in the 65th minute, but McAleny then had the final say as he netted again with a minute of normal time to go.

Southend also equalised towards the end as they drew 1-1 at Crawley, Nathan Ralph bringing things level in the 85th minute after Ashley Nadesan had given the home side the lead in the first half.

Exeter joined Cambridge on seven points by beating them 2-0 at St James Park, Matt Jay scoring an early penalty and Joel Randall adding a second goal.

Cheltenham won 2-0 at Leyton Orient courtesy of a Sam Ling own-goal and Finn Azaz header, and Forest Green drew 1-1 at home against Walsall after Jamille Matt's equaliser cancelled out Caolan Lavery's goal for the visitors.

Carlisle beat Barrow 1-0 at Brunton Park despite being reduced to 10 men. The hosts had Aaron Hayden sent off 10 minutes into the second half after Jon Mellish had scored midway through the first.

Tranmere were 2-0 winners at home against Scunthorpe, with James Vaughan scoring two goals.