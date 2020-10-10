League Two highlights and round-up: Morecambe move top, Cambridge beat Newport

Morecambe moved top of Sky Bet League Two after extending struggling Oldham's winless start to the season with a 3-2 success at Boundary Park.

Goals from Aaron Wildig, Alex Kenyon and Cole Stockton earned the high-flying Shrimps a third successive victory.

Harry Kewell's Latics, who briefly levelled through Conor McAleny and claimed a late consolation courtesy of the same player, slipped to the bottom of the division following a fourth defeat from five games.

Salford missed the chance to go second after throwing away a two-goal lead with just four minutes remaining to draw 2-2 with Tranmere.

Former Manchester United forward James Wilson teed up Richie Towell's deflected early opener before curling home to put unbeaten City in control at the break.

But they were denied victory in dramatic fashion as Paul Lewis levelled in added time after Kieron Morris started the fightback in the 86th minute.

Salford's late collapse saw Cambridge take second spot.

Paul Mullin scored twice as the U's leapfrogged previous league leaders Newport by beating them 2-1. Scott Twine halved the deficit for the third-placed Exiles.

Jamille Matt struck a stylish hat-trick as Forest Green climbed to sixth by coming from behind to win 4-1 at Scunthorpe.

1:41 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Bolton Wanderers and Grimsby Town.

Aaron Jarvis gave the Iron an early lead with his first goal for the club before striker Matt turned the game around and substitute Matt Stevens completed the scoring.

Cheltenham occupy fourth spot after a Tony Craig own goal and Andy Williams' composed strike helped them overcome Crawley 2-0 to record a third consecutive win.

Carlisle complete the top seven after Jon Mellish bagged his fourth goal in three games to secure a 1-0 victory at Port Vale. Visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Tom Pope's penalty before Mellish's winner.

At the other end of the division, Southend were denied a first win of the season after Alex Fisher's stunning injury-time strike snatched a 2-2 draw for last season's play-off finalists Exeter.

Jason Demetriou's penalty looked set to secure an overdue victory for the lowly hosts after Grecians midfielder Joel Randall levelled Brandon Goodship's opener.

2:10 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Port Vale and Carlisle.

Barrow also remain winless having failed to take advantage of playing against 10 men for 81 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.

After Orient defender Daniel Happe was dismissed early on for fouling Luke James Josh Kay put the hosts ahead, only for Danny Johnson to level early in the second half.

Walsall came back to draw 1-1 at home to Colchester thanks to Elijah Adebayo's equaliser following Callum Harriott's opener.

Bolton and Grimsby remain at the wrong end of the table following a 0-0 draw, while Stevenage's trip to winless Mansfield also ended goalless.