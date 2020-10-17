League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge go top, Newport win

Cambridge moved to the Sky Bet League Two summit by thrashing struggling Scunthorpe 5-0.

Paul Mullin buried two penalties inside 10 minutes before the break to take his tally to seven league goals for the season. The visitors did not take their foot off the gas after the interval as Tyler Cordner's own goal made it 3-0.

Scunthorpe's misery was compounded when Myles Hippolyte was shown a second yellow card after 55 minutes and Joe Ironside scored a double to make it 5-0.

Newport are behind only on goal difference after a 1-0 win at Tranmere. Saikou Janneh gave the hosts a 25th-minute lead as he fired in from close range at a corner.

Tranmere were left facing an uphill battle when Paul Lewis was shown a straight red card after 52 minutes.

Morecambe missed the chance to stay top of the table after being hammered 4-0 at Crawley.

George Francomb nudged Crawley ahead on 52 minutes and the hosts pulled clear as Max Watters scored a quick-fire double. Tyler Frost put the seal on the performance by adding a fourth 13 minutes from time.

Ian Henderson missed a first-half penalty and Salford, with Paul Scholes in temporary charge, were made to pay as a late goal from Cristian Montano secured Port Vale a 1-0 win.

It was a first loss of the season for Salford, who sacked manager Graham Alexander this week.

Cheltenham maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a routine 2-0 win at bottom side Southend.

Liam Sercombe gave Cheltenham a 10th-minute lead from the penalty spot, with George Lloyd adding a second seven minutes after the break.

Carlisle struck late to earn a 3-2 victory over Colchester, who had fought back from two down. Lewis Alessandra fired Carlisle ahead after just three minutes as his cross from the left evaded everyone and found the far corner.

He then turned provider to pick out Jon Mellish for the second after 29 minutes. Luke Norris nodded in from close range on the stroke of half-time to halve the deficit and he struck again from the penalty spot seven minutes after the interval to level the scores. But Aaron Hayden's 81st-minute header secured the points.

Bradford eased to a 3-1 win at winless Mansfield. The Bantams were ahead after eight minutes thanks to a blunder from Marek Stech, who failed to hold Connor Wood's shot and it went down as an own goal.

Wood had a goal for himself six minutes later to make it 2-0 and the game was wrapped up when Clayton Donaldson added a third after 69 minutes, before Mansfield were reduced to 10 men as George Lapslie was given a second yellow. Andy Cook notched a late consolation.

Zak Dearnley struck deep into added time to give Oldham a 2-1 win at Bolton. Ben Garrity opened the scoring for Oldham after 28 minutes, tapping in at the far post, but their lead lasted just four minutes as Nathan Delfouneso levelled the scores with Wanderers' first home goal of the season.

Jake Young scored his first senior goal to maintain Forest Green's unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over Stevenage and Jack Muldoon's superb strike gave Harrogate a 1-0 win over fellow League Two newboys Barrow.

Walsall and Exeter finished goalless.