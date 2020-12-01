League Two highlights and round-up: Cheltenham close gap on leaders Newport

Sky Bet League Two Leaders Newport were pegged back by a late Jamille Matt goal in a 1-1 draw at Forest Green.

Tristan Abrahams' penalty a minute before the break put County ahead but Matt denied his former club victory with 14 minutes remaining.

Cheltenham are now a point behind Newport in second after goals from Alfie May and sub Chris Clements gave them a 2-1 win at Bradford, for whom Clayton Donaldson opened the scoring.

Randell Williams scored twice as Exeter inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Grimsby to move up to third.

Ryan Bowman and Matt Jay were also on target for the visitors, with Luke Hendrie pulling one back for Grimsby.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Grimsby and Exeter

Scunthorpe climbed out of the bottom two with a thumping 5-2 win at Harrogate.

Abo Eisa scored twice after setting up Emmanuel Onariase's opening goal, which was cancelled out by Jack Muldoon's eighth of the season for Harrogate.

Ryan Loft and substitute Aaron Jarvis were also on target as the Iron wrapped up a third straight victory on the road despite Connor Hall's stoppage-time reply.

Colchester took a 13th-minute lead against Crawley through winger Callum Harriot but the visitors earned a 1-1 draw thanks to Jordan Tunnicliffe.

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Oldham and Tranmere

James Vaughan scored his 11th goal of the season as Tranmere kept up their impressive recent run with a 1-0 win at Oldham.

An early Carlos Mendes-Gomes goal gave Morecambe a 1-0 win at home to 10-man Barrow, who lost Sam Hird to a red card for handball.