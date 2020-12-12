League Two highlights and round-up: Leaders Newport beaten

Newport saw their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two cut after a 2-1 defeat at Leyton Orient.

Jamie Proctor had put County ahead on 20 minutes. However, the O's hit back in the second half as Danny Johnson equalised in the 62nd minute and then James Brophy completed the turnaround with 20 minutes left.

Cheltenham missed the chance to make up more ground, though, after they were held to a goalless draw at Salford and sit three points off the top.

Carlisle climbed up to third with a 4-0 win over struggling Stevenage. Nick Anderton put the home side in front after 10 minutes following a free-kick.

Joshua Kayode's header doubled the lead before Lewis Alessandra added a third on 34 minutes and Joe Riley (73) wrapped things up with a late fourth. Stevenage finished with 10 men as Luke Prosser (74) was sent off for a second yellow card.

Ryan Bowman scored a hat-trick as Exeter thrashed Tranmere 5-0 at St James Park.

Bowman gave the home side an early lead, with Matt Jay then slotting in a penalty. Striker Bowman was on target again after 27 minutes to leave Exeter in control. Jake Taylor added a fourth on 73 minutes before Bowman completed his treble with 13 minutes left.

Forest Green kept up their promotion drive with a 2-0 home win over Cambridge.

Aaron Collins broke the deadlock just before the hour, with striker Jamille Matt then converting a penalty on 65 minutes.

Crawley battled to a 4-2 win over Barrow, who finished with 10 men at Broadfield Stadium.

Max Watters put the home side in front on 23 minutes, but Josh Kay equalised when knocking in the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Barrow defender Sam Hird headed in from a corner at the start of the second half, with Watters levelling things up again with a close-range finish just before the hour mark. On 68 minutes, Barrow had midfielder Connor Brown dismissed for a second caution.

With just nine minutes left, Tom Nichols edged Crawley back in front when he converted from the penalty spot, before Watters completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Grimsby and Mansfield drew 1-1 at Blundell Park. Ira Jackson gave the Mariners the lead on 63 minutes, but that lasted only six minutes as Nicky Maynard equalised from the penalty spot.

Aaron Wildig's header early in the second half was enough to give Morecambe a 1-0 win over Harrogate.

Oldham beat Bradford 3-1. Dylan Bahamboula gave the Latics the lead after 10 minutes, with defender Carl Piergianni heading in a second from a corner on 26 minutes.

Substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn (74) scored a third for Oldham and Paudie O'Connor netted a late consolation for the Bantams, who slumped to a fifth straight defeat.

Port Vale and Colchester drew 1-1. Devante Rodney gave Vale the lead just before the hour but it was short-lived as Luke Norris equalised on 65 minutes.

Bottom club Southend picked up a much-needed 1-0 win over Scunthorpe at Roots Hall with a late goal from James Olayinka (80).

Walsall came from behind to beat Bolton 2-1 at Banks' Stadium. Eoin Doyle had put the Trotters ahead on 13 minutes but Elijah Adebayo equalised just before half-time. Midfielder Rory Holden completed the turnaround after 57 minutes when he scored following a free-kick.