League Two highlights and round-up: Newport beaten, Forest Green climb second

Forest Green leapfrogged Carlisle into second place in Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win over their promotion rivals.
Striker Jamille Matt bagged the winner at New Lawn, the Jamaica-born forward having shaken off a midweek injury to be fit to feature.
Leaders Newport held on to top spot despite slipping to a 4-2 home defeat to Oldham, who scored late on through Alfie McCalmont and Zak Dearnley to seal victory.
Scott Twine and Scot Bennett found the net for the high-flying hosts, but Davis Keillor-Dunn and Conor McAleny had Oldham level - before the visitors stole all three points in the closing stages.
Struggling Barrow stunned promotion-chasing Cheltenham 3-0, with Scott Quigley's penalty kick-starting a fine victory, before further goals from Luke James and Harrison Biggins.
Jake Scrimshaw and Dan Scarr claimed a double apiece as Walsall edged out Port Vale 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.
Tom Pope, Tom Conlon and Devante Rodney all hit the net for Vale, but to no avail in the Midlands.
Goals from Peter Clarke, Kieron Morris and a James Vaughan penalty handed Tranmere a 3-0 win at Bolton.
Harry Pritchard bagged the only goal as Bradford edged out Cambridge 1-0.
Mattie Pollock's finish proved the difference as Grimsby sealed the derby bragging rights with a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe.
James Wilson sealed Salford's 1-0 win over Harrogate.
John O'Sullivan and Yann Songo'o ensured Morecambe came away 2-1 winners from Colchester.
Cole Stockton's own goal had Colchester on the scoresheet, but he had his blushes spared by his team-mates.
Max Watters bagged the winner as Crawley edged out Leyton Orient 2-1.
Tom Dallison put through his own net to have Orient on the board, while Josh Coulson also notched an own goal to help Crawley to their win.
Jordan Bowery rescued a point for Mansfield in their 1-1 draw with Southend, who had led for the bulk of the encounter after James Olayinka's goal.