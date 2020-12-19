League Two highlights and round-up: Newport beaten, Forest Green climb second

Forest Green leapfrogged Carlisle into second place in Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win over their promotion rivals.

Striker Jamille Matt bagged the winner at New Lawn, the Jamaica-born forward having shaken off a midweek injury to be fit to feature.

Leaders Newport held on to top spot despite slipping to a 4-2 home defeat to Oldham, who scored late on through Alfie McCalmont and Zak Dearnley to seal victory.

Scott Twine and Scot Bennett found the net for the high-flying hosts, but Davis Keillor-Dunn and Conor McAleny had Oldham level - before the visitors stole all three points in the closing stages.

Struggling Barrow stunned promotion-chasing Cheltenham 3-0, with Scott Quigley's penalty kick-starting a fine victory, before further goals from Luke James and Harrison Biggins.

Jake Scrimshaw and Dan Scarr claimed a double apiece as Walsall edged out Port Vale 4-3 in a thrilling encounter.

Tom Pope, Tom Conlon and Devante Rodney all hit the net for Vale, but to no avail in the Midlands.

Goals from Peter Clarke, Kieron Morris and a James Vaughan penalty handed Tranmere a 3-0 win at Bolton.

Harry Pritchard bagged the only goal as Bradford edged out Cambridge 1-0.

Mattie Pollock's finish proved the difference as Grimsby sealed the derby bragging rights with a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe.

James Wilson sealed Salford's 1-0 win over Harrogate.

John O'Sullivan and Yann Songo'o ensured Morecambe came away 2-1 winners from Colchester.

Cole Stockton's own goal had Colchester on the scoresheet, but he had his blushes spared by his team-mates.

Max Watters bagged the winner as Crawley edged out Leyton Orient 2-1.

Tom Dallison put through his own net to have Orient on the board, while Josh Coulson also notched an own goal to help Crawley to their win.

Jordan Bowery rescued a point for Mansfield in their 1-1 draw with Southend, who had led for the bulk of the encounter after James Olayinka's goal.

