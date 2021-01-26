League Two highlights and round-up: Morecambe move third, Cheltenham win

Morecambe jumped to third place in League Two after a 2-0 win over Exeter at St James Park.

None of the top five at the start of the evening were in action, with the weather accounting for matches at Barrow, Mansfield, Newport and Salford.

And the Shrimpers seized advantage through an early Adam Phillips penalty and then a 66th-minute effort from Cole Stockton to seal their second straight win.

Cheltenham stopped the rot and claimed their first league win in eight games with 2-0 triumph over Oldham.

Andy Williams broke the deadlock with a classy finish after 64 minutes before Alfie May swept home his fourth goal in five games from the edge of the box.

Ryan Loft scored twice in the opening half-hour as Scunthorpe built on Saturday's derby win over Grimsby with a 2-0 triumph against Port Vale at Glanford Park.

But Southend remain rooted to the foot of the table after falling to a 3-1 home defeat to Bradford, who are now unbeaten in eight.

Gareth Evans' opener for the Bantams was quickly cancelled out by Elvis Bwomono, but second-half efforts from Danny Rowe and Evans again sealed the visitors' win.

Tranmere's push towards the play-offs continued with a 3-2 win over 10-man Harrogate at Prenton Park.

The visitors took a 25th-minute lead through Joshua McPake, but a double from James Vaughan, sandwiching a Kaiyne Woolery strike, put Tranmere firmly in command.

Harrogate had Connor Hall sent off for a second yellow card in the 69th minute, but reduced the deficit three minutes later through Josh March.

Stevenage and Colchester battled out a goalless draw at Broadhall Way.