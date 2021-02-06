League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge move clear at top

Cambridge United moved three points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

With Forest Green Rovers' match away to Mansfield among four fixtures to fall foul of the weather, Cambridge took full advantage with goals from Paul Mullin and Joe Ironside.

Wes Hoolahan teed up Mullin to fire in a powerful opener two minutes before the break, while Ironside made sure of the points six minutes from time.

The result leaves Barrow just one place and two points above the drop zone.

With the match between Cheltenham and Carlisle postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak, Tranmere took their chance to move up into the automatic promotion places as a James Vaughan doule helped them to a 3-1 win over Port Vale.

After Danny Lloyd rattled a post Kaiyne Woolery opened the scoring in the 17th minute before turning provider for Vaughan, whose shot found the net off the post on the half-hour mark.

Jake Taylor pulled one back four minutes before the break but Vaughan made sure as he finished on the rebound just before the hour, making it five wins on the bounce in the league.

Newport are just one point further back in fourth place after a 1-0 win over Grimsby which came courtesy of debutant Nicky Maynard's 51st-minute strike.

But County made hard work of it, reduced to 10 men for the fourth time in their last five games when Scot Bennett saw red for a late lunge on Stefan Payne in the 37th minute.

Morecambe missed out on fourth place as Luke Norris' late header earned Stevenage a 2-2 draw.

Stevenage had led through Elliott List's eighth-minute goal but Morecambe hit back with two goals in five minutes midway through the first half, with Toumani Diagouraga levelling before Cole Stockton's unstoppable strike made it 2-1.

But Norris had the final word with a header that moves Stevenage five points clear of the drop zone.

The lunchtime kick-off saw Exeter twice come from behind to beat Bradford 3-2 to stay in the play-off places.

Charles Vernam put Bradford ahead 17 minutes in, tapping home a rebound, but Pierce Sweeney headed Exeter level in the 42nd minute.

The Bantams nevertheless led at the break as Vernam's fellow debutant Olly Crankshaw capitalised on a defensive mix up to roll the ball into an empty net.

Ryan Bowman pulled Exeter level on the hour mark with a close-range header before Matt Jay scored the winner from the penalty spot after Bowman was fouled by Bradford goalkeeper Sam Hornby.

Crawley's poor home form continued as 10-man Harrogate came away from the People's Pension Stadium with a 3-1 win.

Aaron Martin put Harrogate ahead 13 minutes in before Josh March doubled the lead from the penalty spot, having been brought down by George Francomb, and Simon Power made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Half-time substitute Tom Dallison reduced the arrears in the 53rd minute, but Crawley could not get back into the game despite a 67th-minute red card for Harrogate's Will Smith.

Leyton Orient and Colchester fought out a 0-0 draw at Brisbane Road in a game short on quality.

Matches between Salford and Bolton, Scunthorpe and Oldham, and rock-bottom Southend and Walsall, were all called off due to waterlogged pitches.