Lewis Hardcastle: Barrow midfielder forced to retire at 22 due to heart condition

Barrow midfielder Lewis Hardcastle has been forced to retire aged 22 due to a heart condition.

Hardcastle, who came through the ranks at Blackburn before joining Barrow in 2019 after a successful loan spell, fell ill during the Bluebirds' game with Salford City last month.

We are saddened to announce Lewis Hardcastle's retirement from professional football...#BarrowAFC https://t.co/usz0YsSpVo — Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) March 24, 2021

He made 69 appearances for Barrow, captaining the side on a number of occasions, and played a key role in getting them promoted back into the Football League as they won the 2019/20 National League title.

Hardcastle also enjoyed spells on loan at Salford City and Port Vale while on Blackburn's books.

"Barrow AFC is saddened to announce the retirement from professional football of Lewis Hardcastle," the Sky Bet League Two side said in a statement.

"After he became ill during our game at Salford City last month, investigations uncovered an issue with his heart.

"Following the diagnosis of his condition, Lewis underwent a procedure to treat it. However, after further consultations with cardiologists, he has received medical advice which has, devastatingly, left him unable to continue his career.

"The club is doing everything it can to support Lewis and his family at this very difficult time and further announcements will be made in the coming weeks."

In a heartfelt message posted on Twitter, Hardcastle said: "My doctor told me the news no footballer or young athlete should ever hear, he told me my case was so severe that I needed an ICD implant in my heart to save my life.

"He advised that it would be unsafe to play football again due to the risk of me having a cardiac arrest.

"My life is worth more than football and I could not put my family through the worry of watching me knowing something could happen."