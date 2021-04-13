League Two highlights and round-up: Bolton close on top two; Walsall, Morecambe win

Bolton closed the gap on the Sky Bet League Two leaders with a 1-0 win at Salford.

Lloyd Isgrove put the visitors ahead with a low strike in the 23rd minute after a well-worked free-kick picked out the midfielder.

The Trotters moved to within a point of Cambridge and two behind leaders Cheltenham, who have a match in hand.

Play-off hopefuls Tranmere lost 1-0 at Walsall, where they saw midfielder Jay Spearing dismissed during the second half.

Emmanuel Osadebe made the breakthrough with 20 minutes left when he drilled in a 25-yard effort which came off the underside of the crossbar.

Spearing was sent off in the 74th minute for a second caution.

In Tuesday night's earlier kick-off, Morecambe thumped Scunthorpe 4-1 at the Globe Arena.

Cole Stockton fired the hosts in front in the 25th minute, with midfielder Carlos Mendes Gomes adding another shortly before half-time.

Iron defender Jacob Bedeau saw the ball go into the net for an own goal from a corner just four minutes into the second half. Yann Songo'o added a fourth on the hour following a quick free-kick.

Scunthorpe substitute Alfie Beestin scored a late consolation, slotting in a rebound after his initial shot was saved.

1:48 Highlights of the League Two match between Morecambe and Scunthorpe United

Newport were held to a goalless draw at home by Carlisle, but that was enough to move them up to sixth above Forest Green Rovers, who had sacked head coach Mark Cooper on Sunday.

Barrow beat Exeter 2-1 to pull further clear of the drop zone in the fight to stay up.

Patrick Brough broke the deadlock just before the break and Scott Quigley made sure of victory when he knocked in from a free-kick during stoppage time.

Exeter defender Pierce Sweeney grabbed a late consolation shortly before the final whistle.

Crawley won 2-0 at Bradford with goals in each half from defenders Jordan Tunnicliffe and Joe McNerney.

Harrogate twice fought back to draw 2-2 against Leyton Orient at the EnviroVent Stadium

Conor Wilkinson broke the deadlock just a minute after the restart to give the O's the lead with a low effort from 20 yards, but Dan Jones levelled just before the hour.

Danny Johnson put Orient back in front in the 63rd minute, before Harrogate were awarded a penalty, which Jack Muldoon saw saved.

Harrogate, though, did soon force an equaliser when winger Josh McPake cut in from the left with 15 minutes to go.