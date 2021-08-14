League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green move top; Stevenage, Mansfield win

Matt Stevens fired Forest Green to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table as he scored two goals at the Banks's Stadium to send Walsall rock-bottom.

The 23-year-old took his season tally to three from the first two games when he nodded the ball past goalkeeper Carl Rushworth before he sealed his second and Rovers' third with a penalty in first-half stoppage time to beat the Saddlers

3-1.

Bradford picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Oldham in front of their own fans at the Utilita Energy Stadium thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Lee Angol.

The Bantams took the lead for the first time when the ball fell to Angol on the edge of the area and he let fly from 25 yards to open his account for 2021-22.

The Latics thought they had stolen a point when Dylan Bahamboula levelled the scores in stoppage time before Angol converted from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game to pick up his second of the afternoon.

Stevenage made it two wins from two in the league courtesy of late goals to beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Ben Coker's corner was tapped home over the line by former Rovers man Chris Lines shortly before a Jake Reeves counter-attack allowed Luke Norris to tap home, rubber-stamping the victory and moving Boro into the top two.

Defender Omar Beckles scored his second goal this term as Leyton Orient thrashed Exeter 3-0 in front of their own fans at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Goals came from Aaron Drinan and Beckles before Theo Archibald guided one past on-loan Sheffield Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson with just over 10 minutes to go.

It was the first time fans were allowed in without restrictions to Holker Street to witness Football League action following Barrow's promotion in the 2019-20 season and they were not disappointed as they edged new boys Hartlepool out in a 3-2 win.

The home side were pegged back twice when efforts from Offrande Zanzala and Josh Gordon were cancelled out by Pools' Tyler Burey and Will Goodwin before Dimitri Sea snatched the winner to seal Barrow's first win of the season.

Defender Jon Guthrie made sure Northampton kept their 100 per cent league record intact when his initial header was saved by Shamal George before being put in on the rebound to see them past Colchester.

Nigel Clough's Mansfield ran out 2-1 winners at home to Newport at the One Call Stadium while Carlisle made sure they remained unbeaten as they beat Swindon by the same scoreline at the County Ground.

Port Vale and Tranmere remained goalless while the deadlock could not be broken between Rochdale and Scunthorpe. Salford and Sutton also shared a stalemate.