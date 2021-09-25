League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green stay top despite draw; Port Vale win

Ben Garrity fired Port Vale into the thick of the Sky Bet League Two promotion race on a day when none of the top six managed to win.

Vale, who started the day in seventh place, had climbed into fourth by the final whistle courtesy of midfielder Garrity's 44th-minute strike in a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe, who slipped to within goal difference of the foot of the table as a result.

Forest Green remain four points clear at the top despite a frustrating 0-0 draw with Tranmere, who had defender Calum MacDonald sent off for a second bookable offence late on at the innocent New Lawn Stadium.

Leyton Orient suffered similar misery as they were held to a goalless draw by lowly Mansfield at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The Stags were left hanging on at the death following Tyrese Sinclair's 85th-minute red card for violent conduct.

Stevenage's first clean sheet in nine attempts ensured they left Harrogate with a point courtesy of another 0-0 draw.

Ashley Eastham's stoppage-time strike denied Northampton victory at Salford as they were pegged back twice to draw 2-2.

Paul Lewis headed the visitors in front, but saw Matty Lund level before substitute Mitch Pinnock looked to have won it with 17 minutes remaining until Eastham struck in the third minute of added time.

Luke Molyneux's first-half goal proved insufficient to maintain Hartlepool's 100 per cent home record since their return to League Two.

Molyneux put his side ahead after 25 minutes, but Sam Nombe equalised four minutes before the break for Exeter and that was how it finished.

Davis Keillor-Dunn fired bottom-of-the-table Oldham to derby victory over neighbours Rochdale on what proved to be a good day for two of the basement boys.

The midfielder's 59th-minute effort was enough to secure the three points at Spotland, although Eoghan O'Connell was denied a late equaliser by the crossbar.

Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers scored twice in the final 11 minutes at Walsall to win away from home for the first time in more than nine months.

Kieran Phillips had given the Saddlers a 32nd-minute lead, but Connor Taylor's equaliser and a second from substitute Sion Spence in stoppage time turned the game on its head.

Alistair Smith's double helped to hand National League champions Sutton their biggest win of the season as they trounced Carlisle 4-0.

Smith's contribution was sandwiched in between Corey Whelan's own goal and a fourth from David Ajiboye after substitute Manasse Mampala had been sent off for the Cumbrians.

Goals from Will Ferry and Nicholas Tsaroulla either side of half-time saw Crawley ease to a 2-1 win over Bradford, who pulled one back through Callum Cooke, while Swindon and Colchester drew 0-0.