EFL goals and round-up: Burnley win; Middlesbrough close gap on Sheffield United

Burnley extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win at Luton, who finished with 10 men.

Vincent Kompany's side broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left when Ashley Barnes converted a penalty after a handball by Gabriel Osho.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer picked up two cautions either side of the spot kick.

The Clarets moved 11 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, who were beaten 3-2 in Saturday's early kick-off at Millwall, whose Tom Bradshaw hit a hat-trick.

The Blades had suffered a first defeat in 11 Championship games at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and were behind to an early goal from Bradshaw.

Tommy Doyle equalised before half-time with a long-range free-kick, but Bradshaw headed the hosts back in front just after the hour.

Although James McAtee levelled things up again, Bradshaw grabbed the winner with just two minutes left, which saw the Lions end the afternoon in sixth place.

Middlesbrough closed up to four points behind Sheffield United, but having played a match more, after beating QPR 3-1, with a brace from Chuba Akpom.

Boro saw an early effort from Akpom, the Championship's top scorer, ruled out for offside.

Akpom did get on the scoresheet again in the 64th minute when he converted a cross from Dan Barlaser.

With 15 minutes left, Boro were awarded a penalty for a foul on Riley McGree. Although Akpom saw his spot-kick saved by Seny Dieng, the striker slotted in the rebound to take his league tally to 19.

Ilias Chair hit a consolation for the visitors in the 89th minute with a long-range free-kick, but Riley McGree added a third for Boro in stoppage time.

At the other end of the table, new Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock made an instant impact with a 2-1 home win over Birmingham.

Troy Deeney gave the Blues an early lead before Watford loanee Jo Hungbo - one of seven changes to the side - equalised in the 25th minute following a swift break to score his first goal for the Terriers.

Jaheim Headley completed the turnaround four minutes into the second half when he raced on to a pass from goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to also open his Huddersfield account.

There was a lengthy stoppage during the second half when Blues midfielder Krystian Bielik was taken off on a stretcher following a clash with Etienne Camara, but Warnock's men held out to move within two points of safety.

Sunderland saw their play-off push dented after Bristol City fought back to draw 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Winger Jack Clarke put the hosts in front on the hour with a fierce shot into the top corner, but Nahki Wells converted a stoppage-time penalty to secure a point.

Daniel Ayala's last-minute goal have Blackburn a 1-0 win over Swansea, which puts them seventh, level on points with Millwall.

Mick McCarthy secured his first win as Blackpool manager with a 1-0 victory over Stoke following an early deflected goal from Ian Poveda.

Strugglers Rotherham slipped to a 2-0 home defeat against Coventry after second-half goals from Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Bottom club Wigan battled to a goalless draw at home against Norwich, who lost further ground on the play-off places, while it was also 0-0 between Hull and Preston.

Sky Bet League One

Sheffield Wednesday moved top of Sky Bet League One after twice coming from behind to beat MK Dons 5-2 at Hillsborough.

With morning leaders Plymouth held to a goalless draw at home by Fleetwood, the Owls capitalised courtesy of a second-half Michael Smith brace.

Jonathan Leko and Mo Eisa twice put the Dons in front only for Josh Windass and Smith, from the penalty spot, to level.

Lee Gregory nudged the Owls ahead for the first time in the 64th minute, Smith added a second 10 minutes later before George Byers wrapped up the points.

Ipswich climbed into third after a 4-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Forest Green at Portman Road.

Goals at either end of the first half from Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead had the Tractor Boys in control before Chaplin's second and Freddie Ladapo ensured a comfortable afternoon.

It was a 10th defeat in 12 league games for Forest Green, leaving Duncan Ferguson still searching for his first win as manager.

Bolton dropped to fourth after Lewis Wing's goal in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time earned Wycombe a 1-0 home win.

Derby are just two points behind Bolton after a 2-0 win over Charlton at Pride Park, a goal in each half from David McGoldrick (penalty) and Eiran Cashin being enough.

Barnsley posted a fifth win in a six-game unbeaten run with a 4-0 victory at lowly Cheltenham.

James Norwood and Herbie Kane netted inside 15 minutes before Adam Phillips struck prior to half-time. Jordan Williams added a fourth after the break.

Accrington climbed out of the bottom four, at the expense of MK Dons, following a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury, Aaron Pressley with the winner early in the first half.

Cambridge remain in the bottom four but boosted their hopes of survival, Lloyd Jones scoring the only goal in the victory over Oxford.

Burton also gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a lift as they came from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

Charlie Kirk cancelled out John Marquis' opener before Sam Winnall struck in the second half.

Peterborough returned to winning ways after two successive defeats with a 3-0 victory at second-bottom Morecambe, with Jack Taylor, Joe Ward and Kwame Poku striking inside the opening half an hour.

Will Forrester scored the only goal as Port Vale beat 10-man Exeter, who had Rekeem Harper sent off moments earlier, while Lincoln drew 0-0 at home to Portsmouth.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient strengthened their spot at the top of Sky Bet League Two with a narrow 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Crawley.

Idris El Mizouni struck early in the second half for Orient as Crawley dropped into the relegation zone.

Stevenage's poor run of form continued as they were beaten 2-0 at Stockport and now trail Orient by 13 points.

Will Collar and Ryan Rydel were on target for County to leave second-placed Boro without a win in four.

Carlisle got their promotion push back on track with a 1-0 home win over Colchester.

Alfie McCalmont scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute.

Jody Morris secured a first victory in charge of Swindon as they came from behind to beat promotion hopefuls Salford 2-1.

Ryan Watson's fourth-minute opener was cancelled out by Jacob Wakeling, before Elliot Watt's own goal put Swindon in front and they held on for the win.

At the other end of the table, Gillingham gave their hopes of remaining in the EFL a boost while inflicting further misery on rock-bottom Rochdale with a 2-0 win at Spotland.

Oliver Hawkins and George Lapslie were on target for Gillingham as they moved into 20th, four points clear of the bottom two.

Daniel Kemp struck twice as Hartlepool snatched a late 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon to move out of the bottom two. Ali Al-Hamadi and Diallang Jaiyesimi had put the Dons in control.

Elsewhere, Barrow beat Bradford 1-0 thanks to Josh Kay's first-half goal, while Harrogate drew 2-2 with Crewe.

Town led 2-0 thanks to Jack Muldoon and Kazeem Olaigbe, but Crewe hit back in the last 10 minutes through Dan Agyei and Tariq Uwakwe.

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon scored in stoppage time as Grimsby came from a goal behind to beat Northampton 2-1. Luke Waterfall had cancelled out Sam Hoskins' early opener.

Mansfield won 2-0 at Tranmere, Riley Harbottle and KD Davis scoring, while the points were shared in the west midlands as Walsall and Newport played out a 1-1 draw, Isaac Hutchinson and Cameron Norman trading goals.

Meanwhile, Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye were on target as Sutton won 2-0 at home to Doncaster.