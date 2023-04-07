EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United edge closer to promotion; Burnley seal return to Premier League

Burnley sealed their return to the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Good Friday.

A Connor Roberts effort in the second half proved enough, after Chuba Akpom's penalty had cancelled out an Ashley Barnes opener, as the Clarets won promotion with seven games to spare.

At the top end of the table, play-off contenders Millwall and Luton shared a goalless draw, allowing Sheffield United to go eight points clear of third. Luton remain in third after Boro's defeat.

Iliman Ndiaye's eighth-minute strike was enough to seal victory for the Blades against the Latics, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Norwich edged closer to the play-off places after goals from Liam Gibbs and Gabriel Sara saw them secure a 2-0 win against Blackburn.

Huddersfield kept their chances of survival alive with a huge 3-2 victory against Watford to move out of the relegation zone.

Yaser Asprilla gave Watford the lead but Jack Rudoni equalised just before the break and the Terriers then took the lead through Matty Pearson.

Kian Harratt added a third for the visitors, but they were forced to hang on after Britt Assombalonga struck in stoppage time.

The Hornets were then reduced to 10 in the dying minutes when goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann collected a second yellow card for a wild lunge while forward for a set-piece.

Swansea and Coventry finished goalless, with the Sky Blues dropping into ninth, while Tom Cannon's double fired Preston into eighth to boost their play-off chances after beating QPR 2-0, leaving the west London side one place above the relegation zone.

Bristol City came from behind to end Stoke's five-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.

Nick Powell put the Potters ahead but Zak Vyner levelled the scores before Anis Mehmeti scored his first goal for the Robins to snatch a late victory.

The fight for survival also saw Cardiff secure an important three points with a 3-1 win against Blackpool.

A destructive first half saw the Bluebirds put three past the hosts with Connor Wickham, Sory Kaba and Joe Ralls all getting on the scoresheet.

The Tangerines earned a consolation through Josh Bowler, but Cardiff now move into 19th while Blackpool remain second from bottom.

After being handed a six-point deduction earlier in the week, Reading dropped into the relegation zone following a 1-1 draw with Birmingham after Lukas Jutkiewicz cancelled out Andy Carroll's opener.

Jordan Hugill's double also eased Rotherham's relegation troubles with a 3-1 win against West Brom.

Hugill had given away a penalty in the first half that saw John Swift fire the Baggies in front, but the forward scored either side of the break before Tarique Fosu sealed three points for the Millers.

Sunderland and Hull drew 4-4 in a remarkable early evening kick-off, while Burnley will seal promotion to the Premier League if they win at Middlesbrough on Friday night.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth came from behind to win 3-1 at Morecambe and move top of Sky Bet League One.

Argyle - beaten 4-0 in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley by Bolton last weekend - found themselves behind to an early goal from Jensen Weir.

Danny Mayor had the Pilgrims level just after the hour and Ben Waine struck a winner with four minutes left before substitute Jay Matete added a third in stoppage time.

Ipswich climbed up into second with a 4-0 win over Wycombe at Portman Road to maintain their own promotion push.

First-half goals from George Hirst and Conor Chaplin set the Tractor Boys on their way with Wes Burns adding a third and Freddie Ladapo wrapping things up from the spot.

Sheffield Wednesday dropped to third after being held to a 1-1 draw at Oxford.

Barry Bannan's fine curling shot put the Owls ahead in the 35th minute, but Oxford were level with 20 minutes left when Cameron Brannagan slotted in a penalty as Wednesday's winless run stretched to six games.

Barnsley's late promotion push stalled after they were beaten 2-1 at Burton. Conor Shaughnessy put the Brewers ahead early in the second half with Dale Taylor adding a late second before Nicky Cadden hit a consolation for the visitors.

Papa John's Trophy winners Bolton sit fifth after Conor Bradley's first-half goal proved enough for a 1-0 win at Exeter.

Peterborough won 3-0 at Shrewsbury to move into the top six on goal difference.

Jonson Clarke-Harris' penalty gave Posh the lead with Ephron Mason-Clarke adding another early in the second half before Jack Taylor's late third.

Derby are seventh after a 2-0 win at bottom club Forest Green. James Collins slotted home a penalty with just 94 seconds on the clock after an early spot-kick had been given for handball and David McGoldrick's late strike settled matters.

Accrington boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 win over Port Vale. An own goal from Vale 'keeper Jack Stevens - who dropped a looping cross from Liam Coyle over the line - gave Stanley a first-half lead. Harvey Rodgers slotted in a second and Aaron Pressley scored a penalty before Vale midfielder Funso Ojo was sent off in stoppage time.

Cambridge beat Fleetwood 2-1 with an early goal from Jack Lankester and Sam Smith's penalty to close within three points of safety.

Mohamed Eisa was on target as MK Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 with Portsmouth, who saw Joe Morrell sent off just before the break for violent conduct.

Bristol Rovers beat Charlton 1-0 with a second-half penalty from John Marquis and Ben House scored in each half to give Lincoln a 2-0 win over Cheltenham at Sincil Bank.

Sky Bet League Two

Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient maintained their promotion march with a 2-0 win at Salford through first-half goals from Ruel Sotiriou and George Moncur.

The O's are now 10 points clear of Northampton, and with a match in hand, after Omar Bogle scored twice, including a late penalty, as Newport beat the Cobblers 3-0 at Rodney Parade.

Carlisle returned to winning ways as they beat Tranmere 2-0 with a first-half double from Kristian Dennis.

Stevenage were held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-battlers Colchester while Bradford also failed to make ground in the promotion race as they played out a goalless draw at lowly Crawley, where Matthew Platt was sent off late on.

Daniel Kemp scored a hat-trick as Hartlepool won 4-1 at Grimsby to leave themselves in the bottom two only on goal difference.

Bottom club Rochdale came from behind to beat Walsall 4-2 at Spotland, but remain well adrift despite a second straight win for interim manager Jim McNulty.

Late goals from Luke Armstrong and Levi Sutton, deep into stoppage time, saw Harrogate snatch a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon, who looked in control following Ethan Chislett's double.

Dan Agyei scored two first-half penalties as Crewe beat Barrow 3-0 and Mansfield ran out 4-2 winners at Swindon.

Jack Stretton's second-half goal saw Stockport win 1-0 at Sutton while Gillingham beat Doncaster 1-0 at Priestfield.