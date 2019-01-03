Ben Garner faces Bristol Rovers interview for manager's job

Ben Garner has previously been assistant manager at Crystal Palace

Ben Garner will be interviewed for the role of Bristol Rovers manager, according to Sky sources.

He has previously been assistant boss at Crystal Palace and West Brom and he is one of a number of candidates Rovers are looking to speak to.

Garner worked under Tony Pulis at both Palace and Albion and speaking to the Bristol Post on December 21, the Middlesbrough manager described Garner as an "excellent coach".

Pulis added: "Now he just needs a chance to prove he can do it as a head coach. He's desperate to be a manager - and someone will give him an opportunity at some point sooner or later."

Graham Coughlan is currently caretaker manager and has picked up 10 points from a possible 15.

Coughlan has made it clear he would be keen to take the job on a permanent basis.