Jonson Clarke-Harris sends young fan his boots

1:06 Who says it is only bills in the mail these days? Youngster Jamie Morgan got a present from his footballing hero - and it sparked an emotional response. Who says it is only bills in the mail these days? Youngster Jamie Morgan got a present from his footballing hero - and it sparked an emotional response.

You may think the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah are the top marksmen plying their trade in England at the the moment.

But 10-year-old Jamie Morgan is having none of it - he only has eyes for Bristol Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris.

All Gasheads are justifiably delighted with Clarke-Harris, who has been in prolific form since arriving at the club in January, and has already scored eight goals this season.

And when Jamie was asked to do a project on an influential icon, he ignored more obvious choices such as Nelson Mandela and Mother Teresa, plumping for Clarke-Harris instead.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been a major success at Bristol Rovers

Jamie seems like a young man who has his priorities right and he deserves extra credit because he does not even live in Bristol, cheering his idol on from just down the road in, er..., Portsmouth!

Anyway, the project caused something of a stir - click on the video above to see what happened when Rovers got wind of the details!