Bristol Rovers' League One games against Charlton and Oxford United off due to coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday 15 December 2020 12:38, UK

Bristol Rovers beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at home in League One on Saturday
Image: Bristol Rovers beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at home in League One on Saturday

Bristol Rovers' next two League One fixtures have been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Players and first-team staff are required to self-isolate, which has left the Pirates unable to fulfil their scheduled matches against Charlton on Tuesday and Oxford United on Saturday.

The EFL will investigate the circumstances behind the postponement of the fixtures in accordance with the league's regulations.

The revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course.

Rovers' next game is now scheduled to be the Boxing Day visit to MK Dons.

Paul Tisdale's side sit 15th in the third tier of English football after back-to-back league wins.

