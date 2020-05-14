Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony urges League One clubs and EFL not to void season

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has 'no desire' to void season

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has spoken out on behalf of a collection of League One clubs to implore the EFL and its clubs not to void their season.

League One and Two clubs will meet via video conference on Friday to discuss the future of the 2019/20 season - with widespread concerns that the majority cannot afford to continue without fans - ahead of a potential vote.



But MacAnthony claims he is pleading on behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich and his own club - who are all in the play-off running - to put the season back on when it is safe to do so.

He has tweeted this evening: "I have been asked to relay this message on behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich, Peterborough to the EFL & the media ahead of our League One meeting tomorrow morning.

"We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season. We have no desire for voiding the season, PPG (points per game) scenario is letting a computer decide our footballing fate.

"For our fans/staff and for the integrity of our sport we are all looking forward to completing our pending Fixtures/ season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for your time."