Rochdale's stadium sealed off after 'suspicious package' reports

Police have closed Rochdale's stadium after reports of a "suspicious package" at the Sky Bet League One ground.

The club confirmed the Crown Oil Arena, previously Spotland, was shut on Wednesday afternoon, with all employees safely evacuated.

The ongoing situation is being dealt with by Greater Manchester Police.

"Shortly after 3.06pm today (Wednesday 10 October 2019), police were called to reports of a suspicious package at Spotland Stadium, Rochdale," a Greater Manchester Police statement read.

A cordon is in place and there are a number of road closures in the nearby area.

A club statement read: "The club can confirm we have had to shut the stadium due to a police incident. All of the staff have been safely evacuated and the situation is now in the hands of Greater Manchester Police."

Rochdale, who sit 18th in League One, took Manchester United to penalties in the Carabao Cup third round last week.