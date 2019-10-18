Wycombe encouraged by turnout in vote over new American ownership

Wycombe do not expect to hear the outcome of a vote on new ownership until at least next week.

The League One club have drafted in the services of a professional electoral company - Civica - to oversee a vote on American Rob Couhig's offer to buy a 75 per cent stake.

Wanderers have been encouraged by a voter turnout of around 80 per cent of the Supporters Trust's 893 Legacy members and would be keen to announce the verdict once they reach the 75 per cent threshold of 'yes' votes.

But Civica have advised the club to wait until the end of the voting period, which is midnight on October 29, after the voting period opened on Tuesday.

Rob Couhig said he is keen to retain the services of manager Gareth Ainsworth, who is one of the names In the frame for the vacant Millwall job

All but 41 of the votes are to be made electronically via email.

Legacy Members are voting on whether to accept a proposal for Couhig's new company Feliciana EFL to purchase a majority sharehold.

Couhig released his mission statement to Wycombe fans earlier this week, and said he is keen to retain the services of manager Gareth Ainsworth, who is one of the names In the frame for the vacant Millwall job.