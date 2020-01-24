Scott Kashket: Wycombe player handed playing ban over betting charges

Scott Kashket has been at Wycombe Wanderers since August 2016

Wycombe's Scott Kashket has been suspended from all football activity for two months after he admitted placing 183 bets on football matches.

The suspension is active immediately and could be extended by another four months - six in total - but only if he breaches the FA's betting rules again.

The 23-year-old has also been fined £3,446 and warned about his future conduct after he was charged with breaching FA Rule E8 on New Year's Eve.

According to the FA's written reasons, Kashket placed the bets between 2014 and 2016, after he joined Leyton Orient in 2013 as a scholar.

A Wycombe statement read: "Wycombe Wanderers continues to offer its full support to Scott, and while the club does not condone rule breaches of this nature, it recognises that the charge relates entirely to a difficult period in Scott's career at his previous club Leyton Orient.

"The club and player have decided not to appeal the decision."

Kashket said: "I regret my actions and will learn from the experience to improve myself both as a person and a player.

"I am thankful to Wycombe Wanderers for their ongoing support and am determined to come back stronger."

Kashket joined the Chairboys in August 2016 and has scored four goals in 16 Sky Bet League One games this season.