Notts County winding-up order adjourned for third time with takeover close

Notts County have had a winding-up order adjourned for a third time

Notts County's winding-up order has been adjourned for a third time to allow chairman Alan Hardy more time to sell the club.

The winding-up order has been delayed until July 31, with Hardy saying he expects to exchange contracts with the new owners of the club "in the coming days".

During the hearing on Wednesday, Hilary Stonefrost - representing the club - told the court more time was needed to complete the sale after one of two purchasing parties withdrew from negotiations.

The court was told one investor in the other party had also pulled out, but a Danish group had revealed an interest and had the funds to buy a stake in the club.

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy put the club up for sale in January

Stonefrost said the sale was one step closer to receiving the green light following a letter from the Football Association and the next step would be a verdict by the Football League on July 17.

It was also revealed there was an additional obstacle in that the owner of the land on which the stadium is situated had died and therefore the club was dealing with executors.

Wednesday's announcement was the third adjournment of the winding-up order against Notts County, who owe HM Revenue and Customs £200,000 in unpaid taxes, since April.

Hardy told the club's website following the adjournment: "While I hoped and expected a takeover to have been completed before today's hearing, I am pleased to say I will be exchanging contracts with the new owners of the club in the coming days.

"I would like to thank all our supporters for their continued patience. I will provide a further update in due course."