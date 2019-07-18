Bury to start League One with 12-point deduction after agreeing rescue package

Bury have secured a Company Voluntary Arrangement which should help stabilise the club after a period of financial uncertainty

Bury will start the League One season with a 12-point deduction after agreeing a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), the Football League has announced.

It follows a statement issued by owner Steve Dale declaring the club safe with the rescue package giving Bury more time to sort out their financial difficulties.

The Shakers were facing a winding-up petition as they owe approximately £277,000 to HM Revenue & Customs with a High Court hearing scheduled for last week adjourned until Friday.

However, although hailing "a major day" for the club, a CVA qualifies as an insolvency event which means the Shakers will now start their League One campaign with a 12-point penalty.

Dale, who only took over the club last December, also launched a scathing attack on some fans' behaviour and their 'social media spin and lies' in the statement but finished by calling for unity moving forward.

In the statement, Dale said: "Not to bring matters down I feel I must address the unacceptable face of football.

"The social media garbage pedalled by the same few is not needed and bears no relation to the truth, I can't see how attacking my family has anything to do with Bury FC issues but again it's the same mindless few.

"I accept emotions can run high, it's a passionate sport, but if we can put these things behind us and all get together we will ensure our club has a great season in unity.