Bury's opening-day League One game against MK Dons in serious doubt

Bury have been deducted 12 points ahead of the new season

Bury have been given until noon on Monday to prove they can repay their debts or face having their opening match of the new Sky Bet League One season against MK Dons suspended.

The cash-strapped Shakers - last week deducted 12 points ahead of the new campaign after entering a Company Voluntary Agreement - remain under threat of expulsion from the league.

If Bury cannot prove they have the sufficient resources and facilities for their opening fixtures, and/or they fail to provide all the outstanding information and documentation, the EFL has the power to suspend their fixtures.

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL Board met today in respect of the ongoing matters at Bury FC where it determined that if the League is not in receipt of the previously requested information by 12 noon on Monday 29 July, then the Club's opening day fixture with MK Dons will be suspended.

"Both Bury and MK Dons have been informed of the League's position".

The EFL had previously given Bury until the close of business on Thursday to provide outstanding information regarding football creditor debts and source and sufficiency of funding.

The Shakers, who won promotion to Sky Bet League One last season, were handed a 12-point deduction ahead of the new campaign after agreeing a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) last week.

MK Dons issued a statement in response to the EFL, that read: "The club were, this evening [Friday], made aware by the EFL of the potential suspension of our opening day fixture against Bury.

"Given the serious situation that Bury find themselves in, we are very concerned for everyone there and we do very much hope that our match on August 3rd can still go ahead as planned.

"We will continue to keep our supporters up to date as and when we receive further information from the EFL."