Bury takeover: C&N Sporting Risk takeover off, three new bids on table

1:12 Alan Myers reports from Gigg Lane after Bury's hopes of avoiding expulsion from the EFL met with a huge setback Alan Myers reports from Gigg Lane after Bury's hopes of avoiding expulsion from the EFL met with a huge setback

The proposed takeover of Bury by data analytics company C&N Sporting Risk has been called off, but three new bids for the club have been passed to the EFL.

C&N Sporting Risk had agreed a deal to buy the League One club from Steve Dale, who had initially been given a deadline of 11.59pm last Friday to either provide proof he can fund the League One side this season, or hand it over to someone who could.

The EFL granted an extension to Bury until 5pm on Tuesday to complete the sale of the club, but due to "complexities" related to the purchase, C&N Sporting Risk have said they are unable to progress any further with the acquisition.

However, three new bids to buy the club are now on the table, and Bury owner Steve Dale has passed the offers on to the EFL.

They are now considering the proposals - two of which are from local parties - which could prevent the club from exiting the Football League.

After calling off their takeover, C&N Sporting Risk released a statement saying: "We are grateful to the EFL for the short extension they granted to us so that we could continue with due diligence, and for their acceptance of our proof of funds capable of mounting a credible takeover. This has been worked on around the clock by our team and advisors for the past 72 hours.

Bury fans are desperate to see the League One club survive

"As part of our due diligence, we set ourselves a list of key criteria regarding the CVA, the ground, and the overall financial state of the club that had to be met in order for us to be satisfied that we have enough knowledge to proceed with the takeover. The complexities involved in each of these matters escalated and continue to do so.

"It is therefore with regret that we will be unable to proceed with the takeover of Bury FC. This decision has not been taken lightly. We fully understand the importance of the club to the community, and it is with this in mind that we have informed the EFL of our decision at the earliest possible opportunity.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to James Frith, who throughout this process has worked tirelessly on behalf of the local community to help reach the outcome we all wanted. In addition to this, Andy Holt was also incredibly forthcoming when assisting with our financial due diligence. This was greatly appreciated.

"As a final note, we would like to also state our thanks to the EFL. Debbie Jevans has and is working round the clock to find a solution to the underlying issues that are faced at Bolton and Bury and has been extremely cooperative and supportive throughout the process. She put her staff at our disposal night and day to assist with any queries that we had.

2:09 Steve Dale should be disqualified from owning the League One club, according to Joe Carla, who spoke to Sky Sports News last week about his interest in buying Bury Steve Dale should be disqualified from owning the League One club, according to Joe Carla, who spoke to Sky Sports News last week about his interest in buying Bury

"Despite previously stating we would have liked an extra 24 hours to conclude the deal, actually our position is not a condition of the strict timeline they have put in place, but reflective of the systemic failings of a football club over a number of years.

"With this in mind, we will be happy to work together with the EFL to share our findings to help them with their ongoing review of football governance, which is essential for the long term future of all members of the EFL and the broader football family."

An EFL statement read: "The EFL Board has been informed that C&N Sporting Risk will no longer be pursuing their interest in Bury FC.

"The League announced at the weekend that it was working exclusively with the club and C&N in an attempt to finalise a change of control at the Club. However, following a period of due diligence, C&N have opted not to progress matters.

"The League continues to be in discussions with Bury FC in advance of today's 5pm deadline and will provide a further update as appropriate."

Bury appealed for calm among their supporters, indicating they are still hopeful of a sale to another party.

"We understand that this is a difficult and emotional time for all supporters given the recent news regarding a potential takeover," the statement read.

"While the club are working hard looking at other potential avenues with other interested parties, we would like to remind supporters that no one should gain access to inside the stadium (unless authorised).

"CCTV is installed at Gigg Lane, and anyone damaging club property or trespassing into the stadium itself will be identified and appropriately dealt with by the Police, who will have access to current and previous CCTV footage.

"We would like to urge supporters to remain patient and respectful for club property."