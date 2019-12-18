Bury wind-up bid dismissed as newly formed Bury AFC apply to join North West Counties Football League

Bury were expelled from the English Football League earlier this season

A judge has dismissed a bid to wind up expelled Bury Football Club on the same day newly-formed Bury AFC applied to join the North West Counties Football League - the 10th tier of English football - in the 2020/21 season.

Judge Sally Barber analysed the club's case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday after being told that it had tax debts.

A lawyer representing HM Revenue and Customs, which had made an application to wind up, told the judge that a debt had been paid. No detail of the amount Bury had owed was given at the hearing.

Bury FC were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to secure new ownership when a proposed late takeover bid collapsed.

The historic club were unable to begin the season, following their promotion to League One, because they could not provide proof they would be financially viable for the coming season.

The 71 member clubs of the EFL voted against a bid from Bury to be re-admitted into League Two next season in September.

Steve Dale continues to own Bury FC, who were founded in 1885, and it is unclear what his intentions are going forward.

The group Bury Phoenix, who have chosen the new club name, are behind the application for the newly-formed Bury AFC to join the NWCFL and the location of where the home games would be staged is yet to be decided.

As confirmed by @nwcfl this morning our application has been received.



We are pleased to now announce the winning name was ⬇️⬇️⬇️



BURY AFC#Phoenixrises #forthefans #bythefans https://t.co/EdHAeYseu4 — Bury Phoenix (@BuryPhoenix) December 18, 2019

"The North West Counties Football League on Tuesday received an application from a newly formed club, Bury AFC, for membership of the league for season 2020/21," read the league statement.

"The application has been received as per the regulations of the National League System. The league will be working with the club, the FA and other interested parties in progressing the application. At this stage, we are reviewing the application and supporting documents.

"The league's board of directors will meet to discuss the application and whether, as this is an application from a newly formed club, to support the application ahead of the FA deadline of 1st February 2020."

The North West Counties League runs three divisions across the ninth and 10th tier of English football.

They have a Premier Division and also operate two Division Ones, split north and south.

Should their application be successful, Bury AFC are expected to join the league in the Division One North - the sixth tier of non-league football.