Bury FC: Fans group agrees deal to buy beleaguered club and Gigg Lane stadium

Fans group EST.1885 has confirmed it is closing in on a deal to buy Bury FC and Gigg Lane stadium.

The group, consisting of Bury Supporters Groups and Bury-supporting benefactors, has signed terms for exclusivity to complete the purchase which also includes all the club's historical links and intellectual property.

It is hoped the deal can be completed in the next two months, with the aim of reinstating Bury into the English football pyramid next season.

Moving forward, the intention is for the club to be majority fan-owned and debt-free, run by a number of grants, donations and volunteers with Gigg Lane becoming a multi-use community asset.

A statement released on the EST.1885 website said: "During the due-diligence process, we will formalise our previously-stated intention for the club and ground to be held by an organisation that is and will always be majority fan-owned, democratic and debt-free.

"It will also be a platform for capital influx to Bury, and the current bid includes funds from overseas and a pending application from the UK Government.

"We were happy to see that the Bury Council-sponsored Site Options Appraisal Report showed that the Gigg Lane site had merit for football in Bury and would be suitable for improvements in a phased approach over time."

A statement issued by administrators Inquesta added: "We remain hopeful that the deal will be completed in a timely fashion and will be a major step towards securing the future of football at Gigg Lane."

Two-time FA Cup winners Bury were placed in administration in November 2020 after being expelled from the EFL after 125 years of membership during the 2019-20 season following huge financial problems.

The 12,000-capacity Gigg Lane was subsequently put up for sale in May 2021 with offers received from a number of interested parties.

It is one of the world's oldest professional football stadiums and has been home to Bury since it was built in 1885.