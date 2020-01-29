Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee retires amid mental health issues

Billy Kee has battled with depression, anxiety and bulimia throughout his career

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee has retired from football after a long battle with mental health issues.

The 29-year-old has spoken openly about suffering depression and anxiety after he did not return to the Sky Bet League One club for pre-season in the summer.

The Leicester City academy graduate revealed he has also battled with bulimia throughout his career, which includes spells at Torquay United, Burton Albion, Scunthorpe United and Mansfield Town.

After Accrington agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent, Kee thanked the club and picked out his League Two title-winning goal against Luton in 2017-2018 as his standout moment.

"Everyone knows my ongoing issues with depression and anxiety and in the summer I made it known about my bulimia which has affected me since I was at Leicester," Kee told Accrington's website.

Billy Kee scored 26 goals in the 2017-18 season when Accrington won the Sky Bet League Two title

"The most important thing is my health and my family, my wife Leigh and two sons and, now I have made the decision, I feel in a better place.

"Accrington will always have a place in my heart and I can never thank owner Andy Holt, manager John Coleman and assistant manager Jimmy Bell enough for everything they have done for me.

"The best moment of my football career was scoring the winner at Luton in the League Two championship season and winning the league. That was so special, to celebrate with the owner, the management, my team mates and the fans."

Manager John Coleman added that Kee's health was "paramount" above all else, with the striker set to say his farewells at Saturday's home game against AFC Wimbledon.

📝 #asfc’s Billy Kee has retired from full-time professional football due to personal reasons.



❤️ Billy has been a massive part of the club on and off the pitch and everyone wishes him health and happiness going forward.



➡️ https://t.co/FHdpYKLxtg #OurStanley pic.twitter.com/v5fFUUJwK8 — Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) January 29, 2020

"We want to thank Billy for everything he has done, his health is paramount and we want him to get well," Coleman said.

"I class Billy as a good friend and he is the closest person to family as a player. I am glad he will get his chance to say his farewell for all the efforts he has put in and all the special moments he has given the fans."

Owner Andy Holt added: "In my time here Billy has been one, if not the, best player. His golden goals got us over the line in the League Two championship-winning season and I was on the phone to him every day during that time.

"We were aware of the problems Billy had from the end of last season and the last six-eight months we have been trying to find a solution, we knew Billy's heart was not in it at this level and he needs to find time and space and a new future for him.

"We are good mates and I am looking forward to having a pint with him on Saturday and wishing him all the best in the future. He is welcome here anytime."