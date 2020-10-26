Accrington Stanley forced to call off two further games due to positive coronavirus tests

Accrington Stanley's League One games against Plymouth and Hull postponed

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 27 October 2020 19:01, UK

A general view of play is seen during the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Peterborough United at The Crown Ground on September 12, 2020 in Accrington, England
Image: Accrington are not due to play again until November 7

Accrington Stanley have been forced to postpone two further Sky Bet League One fixtures due to recent positive coronavirus tests at the club.

Tuesday night's match at Swindon and last weekend's game against Bristol Rovers were called off after eight Accrington players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday's home fixture against Plymouth and the game against Hull at the KCOM Stadium on November 3 have also now been suspended.

"The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL (English Football League) and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," said a statement on the Accrington website.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

Trending

preview image 1:51
Highlights from Sky Bet League One as Accrington Stanley faced Fleetwood Town

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Also See:

Accrington are 10th in the table going into Tuesday night's fixtures, with their next scheduled match now their FA Cup first-round tie at Tranmere on November 7.

Win £250,000 for free!

Win £250,000 for free!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office