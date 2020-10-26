Accrington Stanley forced to call off two further games due to positive coronavirus tests

Accrington Stanley have been forced to postpone two further Sky Bet League One fixtures due to recent positive coronavirus tests at the club.

Tuesday night's match at Swindon and last weekend's game against Bristol Rovers were called off after eight Accrington players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday's home fixture against Plymouth and the game against Hull at the KCOM Stadium on November 3 have also now been suspended.

"The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL (English Football League) and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," said a statement on the Accrington website.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

1:51 Highlights from Sky Bet League One as Accrington Stanley faced Fleetwood Town

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Accrington are 10th in the table going into Tuesday night's fixtures, with their next scheduled match now their FA Cup first-round tie at Tranmere on November 7.