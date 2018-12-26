Gareth Southgate mocked by Scottish pundits

1:06 Sky Sports News presenters and reporters were given the chance to question Gareth Southgate - but not all are impressed with the England manager! Sky Sports News presenters and reporters were given the chance to question Gareth Southgate - but not all are impressed with the England manager!

Gareth Southgate has enjoyed a memorable year after guiding England to the World Cup semi-finals and the last four in the Nations League.

As part of a review of the last 12 months, Sky Sports News presenters and reporters were given the chance to question Southgate about the year's events.

Most wished to congratulate the England manager on his achievements. However, Scottish trio Charlie Nicholas, Alan McInally and Jim White gave a different assessment of the last year.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Sky Sports News' Scottish contingent give their own take on Southgate.