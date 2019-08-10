Scottish Premiership round-up: St Johnstone fightback, Kilmarnock woes worsen

St Johnstone's Callum Hendry celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2

St Johnstone produced a dramatic second-half comeback to secure a hard-earned point in a 2-2 home draw with Livingston.

Goals from Matty Kennedy and substitute Callum Hendry rescued a draw for the hosts when it looked like Livingston were cruising to victory.

First-half strikes from Scott Pittman and Steven Lawless earned the visitors a deserved lead before Saints - hammered 7-0 by champions Celtic on the opening day of the season - stirred themselves after the break.

However, Lyndon Dykes could have snatched victory for the visitors in the last minute, only for Zander Clark to save his poorly-hit penalty.

There were only 12 minutes on the clock when they earned the breakthrough. Aymen Souda combined with Marvin Bartley in the centre of the Saints half before feeding Lawless on the right flank. The winger's cross picked out Pittman arriving with perfect timing 12 yards out and he hammered home.

Livingston extended their advantage six minutes from the interval. They found Lawless in space at the edge of the box and the attacker drilled a left-foot effort into the bottom corner.

Steven Lawless celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 to Livingston

In the 55th minute, St Johnstone pulled a goal back. The visitors got into a mess dealing with a Saints counter-attack and Kyle Jacobs was short with a pass-back. Michael O'Halloran won the race with Livingston goalkeeper Ross Stewart and Kennedy applied the finish.

The goal boosted morale in the Saints ranks and in the 82nd minute, they equalised. Stewart had initially repelled Chris Kane's close-range shot but Hendry hammered in the rebound to complete the comeback.

Killie woes continue

Kilmarnock's woes under Angelo Alessio continued as they were shocked by a resurgent Hamilton.

Goals from Lewis Smith and George Oakley gave the hosts a 2-0 win, although they had Brian Easton dismissed nine minutes into the second half.

Both sides suffered damaging opening day defeats, with Kilmarnock losing to a last-minute Rangers winner whilst the Accies were thrashed by new boys Ross County in Dingwall.

Hamilton's Lewis Smith celebrates his goal against Kilmarnock

Smith who fired Hamilton ahead after 20 minutes. The 19-year-old collected Aaron McGowan's excellent header on the edge of the box and weaved past his marker before curling a beautiful left-footed shot beyond Laurentiu Branescu for his first league goal for the club.

The hosts remained on the front foot after the break and doubled their lead on 49 minutes. Smith battled past two weak challenges before crossing for Oakley to sweep past an unconvincing Branescu.

Hamilton were dominant but went down to 10 men not long after. Hamilton's frustration at not being awarded a penalty for Stuart Findlay's shove on Oakley turned into fury when Easton was shown a straight red for fouling Eamonn Brophy as he broke upfield.

Kilmarnock struggled to capitalise on their man advantage as they failed to breakdown a resolute Hamilton rearguard.

Ross County waste chance for win

Brian Graham is dejected after missing a late penalty for Ross County

Brian Graham wasted the chance to hand Ross County all three points at Hearts after missing an 83rd-minute penalty in a goalless draw.

Graham, who had replaced Billy McKay from the bench, saw his effort come back off an upright.

It would have been a deserving victory for the visitors after creating a series of chances and the Hearts fans made their feelings clear by booing at the sound of the full-time whistle.

Ross County had looked the more threatening of the two teams throughout the match but lacked composure in front of goal.