Kris Boyd and Andy Walker pick their combined Rangers and Celtic XI

Rangers host Celtic on Sunday and Kris Boyd and Andy Walker have picked their combined Old Firm 11 ahead of the Ibrox clash.

In a move which sparked an "amicable" discussion between the two Sky Sports pundits, both veterans of the Old Firm fixture, Boyd and Walker eventually settled on a mix of players from both teams.

A quick change in formation was required when both agreed neither side has had a settled left-back so far this season so they decided on an attacking 3-4-1-2.

Alfredo Morelos makes the combined Rangers and Celtic XI

Celtic are represented by six players, with Rangers making up the other five after a bit of discussion and one or two compromises.

Walker said: "I think if you look there, you are drawn towards the front two. [Alfredo] Morelos and [Odsonne] Edouard have definitely got goals in them.

Callum McGregor makes the combined Rangers and Celtic XI

"Callum McGregor has been terrific and then you've just got experience elsewhere."

The pundits also offered up their predictions for the match.

Click on the video above to see who our Sky Sports pundits selected for their combined Rangers and Celtic XI.

