Motherwell stay third after Allan Campbell late winner - Scottish Premiership round-up

Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw celebrates at full time

Allan Campbell hit a late winner to keep Motherwell in third place with Aberdeen lurking.

Motherwell opened the scoring when Chris Long fumbled Matija Sarkic's shot at the front post.

But Livingston equalised through a Steven Lawless penalty after Devante Cole brought Scott Tiffoney down in the box.

As the sides looked inseparable, Campbell latched onto a loose ball to give his side an invaluable three points.

Curtis Main wheels away in delight after making it 1-0 to Aberdeen

Aberdeen also took all three points and ended a run of three homes games without a win in a dominant encounter with Kilmarnock that helped them keep pace with Motherwell.

Curtis Main's header put the hosts in front before Sam Cosgrove hit his 16th goal of the season. And Aberdeen took full advantage of a makeshift Kilmarnock defence when Scott McKenna ended the match as a contest late on.

Kilmarnock slip four points behind Aberdeen in the table.

Hamilton Academical and Ross County shared the points in a dramatic 2-2 draw with a sending off to boot.

Ross County’s Brian Graham celebrates his late equaliser

Billy Mckay snaffled a goal in the first minute after Owain Fon Williams fumbled, but two second-half goals gave Accies the lead, Lewis Smith grabbing the first before George Oakley doubled their tally just 12 minutes later.

But County finished as they started, with a goal. Brian Graham's 88th-minute strike rescued a point sending the Dingwall side into the top six.

Hamilton move up to eighth despite continuing their winless run of five.