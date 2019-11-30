Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen edge St Mirren, Kilmarnock fight back

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove celebrates with his team-mates after opening the scoring against St Mirren

Sam Cosgrove was on target again as Aberdeen posted a 2-1 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership.

The striker needed just six minutes to claim his 18th goal of the season as he produced a left-footed finish into the top corner.

Lewis Ferguson headed a good chance wide for Aberdeen and was punished in the 23rd minute when Jonathan Obika converted from close range after excellent wing play from Ryan Flynn.

Aberdeen - who are six points behind Celtic and Rangers and have played two games more - restored their advantage in the 56th minute, Niall McGinn finishing well from Ryan Hedges' cut-back.

St Mirren then wasted a glorious chance to level for a second time having been awarded a penalty six minutes from time after Dons keeper Joe Lewis fouled Obika.

But Lewis made amends by saving Tony Andreu's spot-kick and also the rebound, with St Mirren now having lost all eight away league games this season.

Kilmarnock leave it late

Dario Del Fabro celebrates after striking late for Kilmarnock

Jack Ross was denied a third successive win since taking over as Hibernian boss as Kilmarnock fought back from two goals down to dramatically draw 2-2 at Easter Road.

Christian Doidge broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, climbing above keeper Laurentiu Branescu to register his sixth goal in four games.

Jason Naismith, on loan from Peterborough, doubled Hibs' lead two minutes into the second half with a fierce strike at the near post - his first goal for the club.

Jason Naismith celebrates making it 2-0 to Hibernian - but Killie hit back

Alex Bruce reduced the deficit in the 66th minute after Hibs failed to clear their lines and Dario Del Fabro swept home the equaliser three minutes into stoppage time.

St Johnstone remain bottom of the table as Motherwell ended a two-game losing run with a 4-0 win at Fir Park.

Wigan loanee Devante Cole opened the scoring just before the half-hour with a back-post header.

Peter Hartley had a header cleared off the line before the break but he did get on the scoresheet in the 49th minute, nodding in a corner.

Peter Hartley scored Motherwell's second goal

Jake Carroll made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute, reacting quickest after Declan Gallagher's header had rebounded off a post.

French forward Christy Manzinga, on his debut, put the icing on the cake with a cool finish a minute from time.

Livingston, now winless in seven, drew 0-0 at home to Hamilton, who have gone eight since last tasting victory.