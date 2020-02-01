Scottish Premiership round-up: Hamilton replace Hearts as bottom side

Sean Clare doubled his scoring tally for the season with his last-minute equaliser

Sean Clare's last-minute equaliser helped Hearts climb off the bottom - at Hamilton's expense - after a thrilling 3-3 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Stevie May opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute before the Jam Tarts turned the game on its head within five minutes.

Liam Boyce brought Hearts level after 26 minutes and Steven Naismith put the visitors in front moments later.

Alistair McCann restored parity for the Saints in the 52nd minute and May's penalty just after the hour mark looked to have won it before Clare struck late on.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair scored the only goal as Livingston made it five league victories in a row at the Tony Macaroni Arena with a 1-0 win over third-placed Motherwell.

Hibernian fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against St Mirren at Easter Road.

Christian Doidge completed Hibs' comeback with his ninth Premiership goal of the season

Conor McCarthy gave St Mirren the lead after 14 minutes and the Buddies doubled their advantage moments later through Tony Andreu.

Scott Allan reduced the deficit for Hibs in the 25th minute before Christian Doidge equalised for the hosts as half-time approached.

Ross County's winless run was extended to seven games after they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Iain Vigurs but Eamonn Brophy levelled the scores for Killie after 54 minutes.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates putting Kilmarnock 2-1 ahead

Brophy was on hand again to put the hosts in front from the penalty spot three minutes later and Nicke Kabamba wrapped up the victory in the closing stages.