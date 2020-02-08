Scottish Football News

Scottish Cup: Fifth-round kick-offs delayed by one minute to promote mental health awareness

Last Updated: 08/02/20 3:28pm

Rangers beat Hamilton 4-1 in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday
Kick-off times in the Scottish Cup Fifth Round were delayed by one minute this weekend to encourage players, staff and supporters to engage in conversation around mental health.

The initiative is part of the Scottish FA support for the Heads Up mental health campaign and coincides with Heads Up Weekend, which is intended to highlight the importance of encouraging conversation about mental health.

The initiative follows research which shows male fans are three times more likely to discuss football than mental health with friends.

The delayed kick-offs began with Hamilton Academical vs Rangers on Saturday, a match that Steven Gerrard's side won 4-1.

