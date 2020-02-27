James Keatings: Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward wins second appeal against diving ban

James Keatings was given a second yellow card for simulation

Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward James Keatings is free to play in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup final after his second appeal against his suspension was upheld.

The 28-year-old was set to miss next month's match after being sent off for two yellow-card offences in the semi-final win over Rangers Colts.

Keatings appealed the second of the yellow cards, which was given for simulation, arguing he had been fouled.

The footage clearly supported the player's argument, yet a three-person panel upheld the referee's decision.

However, one of the panel members subsequently admitted to failing to consider all of the available evidence, prompting the Scottish Football Association to declare the decision of the appeal invalid.

Keatings' second appeal has proved to be more successful, and he can now line up for Inverness against Raith Rovers in the final, which takes place on March 28 at McDiarmid Park.