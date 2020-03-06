Highland League side Fort William ban 'ultras' unless parent comes to game with them

Highland League strugglers Fort William have banned 'ultras' from attending their matches – unless they are accompanied by a parent.

The Fort - who were the subject of a BBC documentary last year after they failed to win a match in two seasons - have taken the move following what chairman Peter Murphy has described as "unacceptable behaviour of The Ultras supporters group over a number of games this season".

Following unacceptable behaviour of The Ultras supporters group over a number of games this season we have taken the decision to ban this group from home games. They will be able to gain entry individually if accommpanied by a parent.



Peter Murphy

Chairman — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) March 5, 2020

Their record on the pitch has improved this season, however, with three victories to date, although they remain bottom of the table, three points behind Lossiemouth but with eight games in hand on them.

"They will be able to gain entry individually if accompanied by a parent."

Fort William play seventh-placed Nairn County at their Claggan Park ground on Saturday.