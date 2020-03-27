Coronavirus: SPFL to talk to all clubs about shutdown

The Scottish Professional Football League is set to discuss the shutdown with all 42 clubs on Friday

The SPFL will speak with all 42 Scottish league clubs via conference calls on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding the coronavirus shutdown.

No decision has been made on finalising any of the top four leagues and Sky Sports News understands that situation is not likely to change until the SPFL receives further clarity from UEFA and the government.

UEFA's most recent guidance was of a desire to finish domestic leagues by June 30, but clubs have been told football is unlikely to restart by then.

Brora Rangers have been declared Highland League Champions (archive pic)

Last week the Highland League, the fifth tier of Scottish football, made a decision to declare current league positions as final, with Brora Rangers being declared champions.

Amongst the issues to be discussed by clubs on Friday are player contracts and the advancement of funding to clubs. Some monies due for April have already been distributed to clubs this week.

Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell, the top three clubs in the Scottish Premiership, received almost £400,000, with payments reduced going down the league table.