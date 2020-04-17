Scottish clubs receive £1.8m prize money following season cancellation

The Scottish football season below the Premiership has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

Scottish clubs below the Premiership will receive prize money totalling £1.8m from the SPFL on Friday for the current season after it was cancelled.

As a result of the directors' written resolution to end the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, clubs in the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2 will now receive their end-of-season payments.

The SPFL this week passed a resolution to end the season early, meaning Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers finish as the champions of their respective divisions.

Those three sides will all be promoted, while Partick Thistle will be relegated from the Championship and Stranraer are demoted from League One.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Following confirmation on Wednesday night that the directors' written resolution had passed with more than 80 per cent support from clubs, SPFL staff have been working hard to ensure that these vital end-of-season payments are made available to clubs across the three divisions as soon as possible.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Scottish football has been devastating, with no club left untouched or undamaged by the restrictions placed on our everyday life.

"This unprecedented situation has left clubs facing the stark reality of an extremely challenging financial landscape that could have seen a number of our clubs simply cease to exist.

"These funds will help bridge the gap and support clubs through this incredibly difficult period."

The plans to end the Scottish football season due to the coronavirus outbreak have been widely criticised, with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard branding it "an absolute mess" and calling for an independent investigation into the governing body.